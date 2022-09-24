City urges compliance following fatal explosion at Woodstock store

LOCAL
The City of Cape Town has emphasized the importance of safety compliance, following Thursday nights’ explosion at a superette in Woodstock. Two men sustained critical burns, after several successive explosions led to a fire that destroyed the store on the corner of Plein and Victoria streets.
Inspections attributed the incident to a gas leak from two 48kgs canisters, potentially ignited by refrigerators’ induction motors. The City’s JP Smith noted that this contravenes the necessary by-law which stipulates only a 19kg.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a gas leakage, after 2x 48kg gas bottles were found inside the premises. The gas canisters were themselves still in tact, but evidence suggests that gas was possibly been used for basic cooking purposes after a 2 plate gas cooker was found towards the back of the shop in close proximity to the canisters.“It is believed that due to the increased pressure of the larger canisters, a leak could have developed and since gas is heavier than air, it is believed that the gas created a “blanket” that crept along the floor until the shop had become completely saturated, including soaking the clothes of the 2 victims unbeknown to them, as they were standing behind a counter close to the entrance of the shop.”
“Ignition would have come from any of the induction motors used to drive the refrigeration equipment, which would have then ignited the pocket of gas that had filled the premises. With the sudden expansion of mass resulting, the windows and shop front exploded out to the street, followed by debris from inside the shop.”
Residents have been urged to maintain compliance and report those who do not:
“The importance of fire safety remains an important aspect for all property owners to consider, and likewise the tenants that operate such properties. Safety requirements as stipulated within the SANS10087 manual, as well as the City of Cape Town Community Fire Safety by-law applies to all. As in this case, the use of 48kg gas cannisters within a premises is strictly prohibited, with the limitation allowing only for use of canisters up to 19kg’s and if installed and used correctly and operated under a valid Certificate of Compliance,” said Smith.
“Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you should suspect any person or establishment operating in a manner that can jeopardize their own safety or that of another, you are encouraged to please report the matter to the City of Cape Town’s Public Emergency Call Centre on 021-480 7700,” he added.