City urges compliance following fatal explosion at Woodstock store

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a gas leakage, after 2x 48kg gas bottles were found inside the premises. The gas canisters were themselves still in tact, but evidence suggests that gas was possibly been used for basic cooking purposes after a 2 plate gas cooker was found towards the back of the shop in close proximity to the canisters.

“It is believed that due to the increased pressure of the larger canisters, a leak could have developed and since gas is heavier than air, it is believed that the gas created a “blanket” that crept along the floor until the shop had become completely saturated, including soaking the clothes of the 2 victims unbeknown to them, as they were standing behind a counter close to the entrance of the shop.”