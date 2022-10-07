City urges residents to make use of Walk-in Centre online booking system

Share this article

In September, the City of Cape Town launched its new online booking system for motor vehicle licence renewals, as well as for account payments and queries. The new system, which allows customers to get ahead of the queue by making a booking ahead of time, assisted more than 111 residents since its launch last month.



The City encourages more residents to make use of the new and innovative online booking system, which is currently available at 11 City customer offices across the metro, where Queue Management Systems (QMS) are installed.

“All residents need to do is to visit the City’s website and follow the quick and easy steps to make their booking.”

“We are pleased to see so many residents use the online booking system since its launch last month, and call on more residents to make use of the system so that they spend less time in Walk-in Centre queues. The service will be introduced to more City Customer Walk-in Centres in the coming months.”

“Residents should remember that the November and December months are traditionally the busiest times for the City’s customer offices, so now is the perfect time to try our booking system.”

“The City is constantly looking for new ways to enhance and streamline its service offering to residents across the city, and we urge residents to use the system and avoid long queues during the peak office periods,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Siseko Mbandezi.

Follow five easy steps and make your booking:

Visit the City’s website: https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Book/walk-in-centre-bookings/how-to-make-a-walk-in-centre-booking or https://bookings.capetown.gov.za

Select your Customer Office

Select a date and time for your booking

Enter your contact details

Customers will receive an SMS and email confirmation with their appointment reference, which will be required and checked on the day of the appointment.

Checking in

Once the resident arrives at the Walk-in Centre where the booking has been made, the booking reference number must be inserted on the touch screen terminal to receive their Queue Management System (QMS) ticket. The next available City consultant will then call the QMS number.

It is important to note that bookings will only be valid from 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after the appointment time. Bookings are automatically cancelled when the customer misses the 15-minute window.

For more information contact the City’s Customer Call Centre on:

086 010 3089 or email us at contact.us@capetown.gov.za

Source: City of Cape Town