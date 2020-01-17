City warns consumers to prepare for maintenance on prepaid electricity system

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town has warned its customers to prepare and ensure that they have purchased electricity for their prepaid meter boxes as the system will be temporarily unavailable. The system will undergo its routine maintenance on Monday the 20th January until Tuesday the 21st January.

Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti says the service needs to be routinely maintained to ensure that the system stays in working condition. He reminds consumers to purchase their units before hand to avoid being left without electricity. “What we are saying to people is that they must make sure that they do purchase the electricity before that period. So there will be no interruptions and they will have their electricity in there meter boxes. The will be able to use electricity.”

Maxiti further warns consumers that they will not be in the position to buy electricity come the 20th of January. “What they cannot do during that period is to go to the vendor and buy electricity like they normally would.”

All suppliers will be affected by the routine maintenance. You may not be able to purchase units on those days but your electricity usage will not be affected.

The system will be unavailable from 10pm on Monday evening until 4am on Tuesday morning. Maxiti has apologized for inconveniencing customers. “The time we are looking at is between 10 o clock on Monday and 4 o clock in the morning on Tuesday. You don’t know what might happen, it might even be prolonged.”

Maxiti had advised consumers that find themselves not being able to obtain electricity after 4am on Tuesday morning to lodge a complaint with the City’s call center. “The only thing people must do is [call] our call center. They can always use the SMS number to the call centre.”

If in an event that after the system is restored and you have trouble purchasing units of electricity you can contact City’s call centre on 32371 or email them at fault.report.capetown.gov.za

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments