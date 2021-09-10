Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
City’s Lansdowne Corner Walk-in Centre temporarily closed

The City of Cape Town’s Lansdowne Walk-in Centre, including the motor vehicle registration centre and housing office will be temporarily closed due to electricity maintenance taking place in the area, on 12 September 2021. The walk-in centre will reopen to members of the public on 13 September 2021. Customers should consider making use of the City’s convenient e-Services. Read more below:

Customers are encouraged to make use of e-Services, where possible, or to visit for their urgent business on Monday, 13 September 2021. We thank our customers for their understanding. Customers are reminded that the renewal of motor vehicle licences may also be made online at www.capetown.gov.za/vehiclelicensing.

Payment of pre-due date traffic fines may be made online at www.easypay.co.zawww.paycity.co.za or selected Spar shops.

Register on e-Services
•      Renew vehicle licences
•      Submit water/electricity readings
•      Pay accounts online, via debit order
•      View current account and account history
•      Apply to receive accounts via email
•      Log service requests

Visit this page for a list of the City’s MVRL centres.

Contacts
•       To register for e-Services visit: https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/irj/portal
•       For motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance: Vehicle.Licence@capetown.gov.za

For municipal and City rental payments:
•       Online: www.Easypay.co.za or www.powertime.co.za
•       EFTs: Select the City as a bank-listed beneficiary. Use only your nine-digit municipal account number as reference
•       Retailers: Shoprite, Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up, Woolworths and selected Spar shops
•       ATM: contact your bank to add the City as an ATM beneficiary


