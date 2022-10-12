Civic Centre parking available to Artscape Theatre patrons

Share this article

The City of Cape Town is pleased to announce that Artscape Theatre patrons can once again park at the Civic Centre after hours on weekdays and on weekends. All should note, however, that only payments by bankcard are accepted.



Entrance to the Civic Centre underground parking is off Jan Smuts Street that runs parallel to Hertzog Boulevard.

Artscape Theatre patrons are advised of the following:

Parking is available from 17:00 onwards on weekdays

Parking is available for morning, matinee and evening shows over weekends

Only payments by bankcard are accepted

The parking fee is R27 for the general public, and R17 for pensioners

The parking area will close half-an hour after the last show as staff need to return home

Contact details for assistance are on the door leading to the Artscape Theatre in case of an emergency

“We are pleased that the underground parking facility is once again available to those visiting Artscape. It is convenient and safe, and provides direct and easy access to the theatre.”

“Importantly, in the interest of safety and security, the City cannot accept any cash payments. I thus want to remind all to bring along a debit or credit card. It is always advisable to arrive early for the show to make sure there is ample time in case of network issues,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys.

The underground parking facilities were closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Cape Town ETC