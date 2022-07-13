Civil organizations gear up to serve communities as Mandela Day 2022 beckons

Share this article

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has announced that the theme for 2022’s International Nelson Mandela Day will focus on food security.

Speaking during the unveiling of the programme, the CEO of the Foundation, Sello Hatang said social economic issues including inequality and poverty have increased food insecurity. More than 100 countries are expected to celebrate the day including the United Nations.

Closer to home, several organizations in Cape Town are gearing up to spend 67 minutes in aid of their communities. Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC) has called on citizens across the country to support their ‘can’ initiative, wherein they intend to collect aid for families affected by childhood cancer or any other terminal illness.

Speaking to VOC News on Wednesday morning, communication officer at Choc foundation, Tarryn Seegers described why people should climb aboard and donate to the cause.

“We are asking any individuals who are by the means to drop off any item that has been added onto our Wishlist via the website. It can be anything from non-perishable foods to toiletries, anything that can help the families at CHOC would be greatly appreciated,” smiled Seegers.

Donations can be dropped off at the centres between 09h00 – 16h00 on Monday, 18th July.

“For those who are not by the means to donate, we implore you to share our posts across social media. That is more help than people realize,” added Seegers.

Furthermore, Western Cape premier Alan Winde has encouraged residents across the province to support Ladles of Love. This year, the NGO aims to raise over R3 million to provide food relief to those in need this Mandela Day. It will also attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest food can mosaic.

Hunger relief organization, Rise Against Hunger is estimated to pack 52 000 meals on Mandela Day at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, as part of its food packing initiative. The organization said the meals they hope to pack on the day will provide five meals a week to 226 children in Early Childhood Development facilities.

Moreover, Charity organization Chefs with Compassion, has called on thousands of home cooks, chefs, corporates and communities to give 67 minutes or more of their time to cook soup. This comes as the organisation launches its third annual 67 000 litre Mandela Day soup cooking challenge. National project manager COO Pillay says the aim is to raise awareness of hunger in South Africa. This follows the announcement of the theme announced by the Nelson Mandela Foundation Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.

VOC