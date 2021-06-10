Civil society calls for WC head of detectives Jeremy Veary to be reinstated

Share this article

















About a hundred people gathered outside St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town for a march to parliament on Wednesday, to demand the reinstatement of top cop Jeremy Vearey.

The former Head of Detectives in the Western Cape, was fired about two weeks ago for bringing the police service into disrepute following social media posts that were found to defame Police Commissioner, Khehla Sithole.

The group will be marching to Parliament to hand over a memorandum of grievances addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: SABC