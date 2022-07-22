Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Civil society organisations take on President over lack of energy interventions

LOCAL

Sixteen civil society organisations are demanding that president Cyril Ramaphosa fast track renewable electricity generation.

The groups cited a lack of ministerial response to the energy crisis facing the country.

It follows similar calls from Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill Lewis, who says the president is yet to respond to viable solutions presented more than a week ago.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, meanwhile says two documents, related to reducing the red-tape for alternative energy capacity, will be gazetted for public comment next month.

It reportedly includes reducing solar photovoltaic projects registration processes from up to 300 to about 60 days.

Identifying 11 Renewable Energy Development Zones, five electricity transmission corridors and gas corridors, is also on the cards.

 


