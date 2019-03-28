Civilian airport hit as Israel strikes area around Aleppo – reports (VIDEOS)

Syrian air defense forces have repelled an attack by Israel which rained down missiles on the area to the north-east of Aleppo, SANA said. There have been reports of a blackout in the city and a civilian airport being targeted.

A military source cited by the SANA news agency reported that the attack unfolded around 11pm local time (9pm GMT), forcing Damascus to activate its missile shield to shoot down a number of incoming rockets.

The Israeli missiles reportedly targeted the Sheikh Najjar industrial area to the northeast of Aleppo and the settlement of Jibrin, a local militia source told Sputnik. The source said that the rockets also targeted a civilian airport in the city, which has been under the Syrian government’s control since December 2016.

According to multiple reports, Aleppo plunged into darkness in the wake of the raid due to a massive power outage.

Israel, having targeted what it claimed were Iranian positions within Syria in the past, has not commented on the goals of the latest alleged strikes.

Reports on social media suggested that one of the targets might have been an ammunition depot near Al-Nayrab military airbase, to the southeast of Aleppo.

#BREAKING: #Israel Air Force carried-out an airstrike against a rocket manufacturing workshop at Sheikh Najar industrial zone, near the #Aleppo International Airport. It is reported that #IRGC was producing Fajr-5C precision guided rockets for #Syria Arab Army there. pic.twitter.com/3Yj5oVNp0U — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) March 27, 2019

Photos purportedly showing a fire raging in that area have surfaced online.

#Syria: #Israel attacks on E.-SE. #Aleppo are now over. No details on targets hit. Focus was in/near #Nayrab Airbase. Satellite will tell within days. pic.twitter.com/PDzyzoeyVA — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) March 27, 2019

The last time that Israel pelted Syria with missiles was in January, when it said it was attacking “Iranian Quds” forces, and warned Damascus against retaliating. The Syrian government denounced that attack, saying it claimed the lives of four Syrian soldiers and wounded six others in addition to damaging Damascus International Airport.

There have been no reports of casualties or the extent of the damage.

(Source: Russia Today)