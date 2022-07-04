Civilians cautioned of directing traffic during blackouts

Share this article

Civilians are being warned not to direct traffic during power cuts.

This as the country has been plunged into darkness as a result of rolling blackouts that have now reached stage six.

Power utility Eskom this week ramped up load shedding to stage six, and now says it will be switching between different stages throughout the week.

With load shedding comes traffic lights outages, and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla says that only traffic officers are allowed to direct traffic.

“It is illegal for any untrained or unauthorised person to be controlling and directing traffic. The challenge with that is having an unauthorised person doing that, is that if an accident can happen within that intersection, then unfortunately the city won’t be liable for that accident and it will be a problem for the motorists. In the city of Johannesburg, we do have a working agreement with Traffic Free Flow, they are of great assistance when it comes to controlling and diverting traffic.”

Source: SABC News