Claims that Bester, Dr Magudumana receiving preferential treatment refuted

The Department of Correctional Services has refuted claims of preferential treatment towards rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale accompanied by provincial and Correctional Services officials visited Bester’s cell at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria yesterday afternoon on a routine prison inspection.

Thobakgale also visited the women’s facility in Kroonstad in the Free State where Dr Magudumana is being held.

During her inspection at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, Bester presented her with a list of complaints, refusing the media to take his picture and would not speak to reporters.

He also shouted that he was being tortured, an allegation that the Correctional Services has since denied.

Meanwhile in the Free State, Thobakgale said Magudumana is being kept in a communal cell.

“She is in this section because she is a high-profile offender, that is still under investigation. Number two is to ensure that she doesn’t get into contact with any item that would interfere with the process of investigations.”

Moyakazi Dlamini, who is an inmate at Kroonstad Women’s Prison, says she has interacted with Dr Magudumana at the facility’s salon.

Dlamini adds that she has upskilled herself through courses provided in prison.

Source: SABC News