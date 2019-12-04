Clareinch Post Office to become wellness centre

Share this article

















The Clareinch Post Office that currently serves as a grim reminder of the terrible things that happened to University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana could soon be renovated into a wellness centre in memory of the beautiful woman who was brutally raped and murdered there.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the Mrwetyana family wants the Clareinch Post Office to be turned into a place of safety in her name for those affected by violence.

The Uyinene Foundation was recently launched in the Eastern Cape, where Uyinene is from, and the foundation aims to make a change for women affected by gender-based violence by offering support, youth guidance and prevention.

Since her death in August, the 19-year-old student has become a symbol of the fight against gender-based violence, prompting protests and making many realise just how serious the plight of women and children in South Africa is.

Part of Uyinene’s mother’s vision is to create a centre that provides proper host support for gender-based violence survivors, where they can heal. In the coming months, this amazing foundation could convert this place of trauma into a place of comfort.

