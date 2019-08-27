Claremont teen missing

Share this article

















Nineteen-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana from the Claremont area has been missing since the afternoon of August 24. She was last seen at approximately 1.30pm that afternoon, and no one has been able to get a hold of her for the past 48 hours.

Mrwetyana lives at Roscommon House in Claremont’s Main Road, and studies at the University of Cape Town (UCT). According to Facebook posts made by several concerned friends, she left Claremont to have her nails done in Mowbray, and this is when she went missing.

She was last seen wearing a pair of baggy brown corduroy trousers with a black handbag. She also has a pierced septum.

If you have information contact Saps Claremont Const Nkonki Ph: 021-657 2240/ 021-657 2243 /079 894 1563 Pink Ladies Org 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111.

Picture: Facebook

(Source: capetownetc)

