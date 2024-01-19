Class of 2023 achieves high record pass rate

Share this article

The class of 2023 has achieved a record-high pass rate, standing at 82.9% surpassing the 80.1% recorded in 2022.

This is an improvement of 2.8% points. The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described as heartening the improvement in the Mathematics pass rate from 55% in 2022 to 63.5% in 2023.

She says this confirms that the department’s drive to increase the number of learners that can study Science and Technology has started to bear fruit.

Motshekga released the 2023 matric results in Randburg, Johannesburg on Thursday.

“In terms of performances in Maths and provinces which have more learners taking Maths there’s KwaZulu-Natal leading sitting at 47.5%, less to get to the threshold. But in terms of achievements in your Maths passes, we have the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng. This is the achieved higher percentage in terms of pass rate in Maths and technical subjects and we also have more bachelors coming from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.”

A total of 740 566 learners, out of the 1.2 million learners enrolled for Grade 1 in 2012, went through the Basic Education system until matric in 2023.

The number were revealed by Motshekga during the matric results announcement ceremony at the MTN headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

However, of those who reached matric, for reasons not stated by the minister, a total of 24 847 did not enroll for the NSC exams despite reaching matric.

“In October 2023, 715 719 candidates enrolled for the 2023 NSC exams,” says Motshekga.

During a celebratory occasion that also honoured some of the top-achieving learners, Motshekga lauded the matric class 2023 for their resilience and determination.

Source: SABC News