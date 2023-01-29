Clean drinking water, then we pay our water bills: Irate Hammanskraal residents

Share this article

The residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria said they were still subjected to smelly and undrinkable water, years after City of Tshwane officials promised to intervene.

Last year, a forensic report by the city found that the infrastructure at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant was not being maintained and was overstretched.

Angry residents from Hammanskraal said they had now resolved not to pay their water bills until they receive clean, drinkable water.

Dumizulu Nkwanyana, one of the aggrieved residents said they feel neglected after nearly 20 years of water challenges in the area.

“We are in desperate need of clean drinking water. They need to fix the Rooiwal treatment plant,” he added.

Local ActionSA councillor, Thabang Sebotsane, has blamed the city for the situation, claiming that no new contractor has been appointed to address issues at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant which supplies the area.

Sebotsane lashed out at the City of Tshwane accusing it of not fulfilling its promise to fix the treatment plant.

He said he was disappointed with the city and claimed that it had neglected the residents of Hammanskraal regarding clean water provision.

“There has been no contractor on site and there is no supply chain management process currently underway to bring a competent contract on-site to finish the project of resolving issues at the plant,” Sebotsane said.

Sebotsane said while the treatment plant report was accepted by the City of Tshwane council last year, no action had been taken against errant officials and no new contractor had been appointed.

He said poor residents had been the most affected as they struggle to afford clean water for drinking.

“The water that is coming out of the taps in Hammanskraal and in the affected farmland cannot be used,” Sebotsane said.

Attempts to secure a response from the city have not yet been successful.