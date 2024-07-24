Climate change bill signed into law, paving way for comprehensive climate action

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

“We are not only dealing with a climate change catastrophe; we are also addressing significant biodiversity issues. Having the Minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dion George involved in this work and wielding such power aligns our actions toward reducing biodiversity loss while combating climate change.”

This is according to Jacqueline Rukanda, Programme Manager of the Affirming Rights Programme at Natural Justice, on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Climate Change Bill into law, a landmark legislation aimed at developing an effective climate change response and facilitating a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society.

Rukanda explained the significance of the Act for the country: “We are very pleased that the President has signed the bill into law. It is a significant step in building on South Africa’s climate responses. One of its key provisions is that it aligns all policies and laws in South Africa with its objectives. According to Section 6, there should be no conflict with any other legislation when it comes to climate change and transitioning to renewable energy sources.”

Rukanda highlights that this means any gaps or conflicts in legislation or policies regarding greenhouse gas reduction will now be resolved, with the Act taking precedence. “It also establishes provincial and municipal forums, meaning that municipalities and provinces will now be required to draft their own plans and programs to combat climate change.”

She added that this brings the implementation of the country’s climate response to both the local and national levels. “In terms of implementation, municipalities and provinces need to be involved to ensure that citizens benefit from their services. Additionally, it establishes a Presidential Climate Commission, which will include representatives from government, organized labour, civil society, and businesses. This effectively brings about a whole-of-society approach, as proposed by intergovernmental bodies like the United Nations. We need all hands-on deck to combat climate change and biodiversity loss effectively,” said Rukanda.

She notes that the bill also grants the commission political standing in a space contested by different sectors of the economy. She hopes this will mean their recommendations and decisions will further strengthen the objectives of the Act.

“One major provision is that the minister now has the power to set carbon budgets and sectoral emissions targets. This means the minister will list all activities of industries contributing significantly to emissions and set budgets for each industry.”

South Africa ranks as the highest carbon emitter in Africa and relies heavily on coal for electricity. Rukanda believes that the minister’s crucial role will ensure corporate governance between the energy and environmental sectors, providing the country with a holistic approach to climate change.

