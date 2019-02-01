“Closet Killer” trial to kick off next month

By: Zaahidah Meyer

The trial of Ziyaad Haywood otherwise known as the “Closet Killer” is expected to begin next month. Haywood faces 21 charges, including murder, robbery and kidnapping.

The 34-year-old was on the run for almost two years before being arrested by Grassy Park police in July 2018.

Parents Moegsien and Julega were also arrested for harbouring a fugitive after Haywood was found hiding in a room in his parents’ Lotus River house.

According to this week’s indictment at the Wynberg Magistrates Court, Haywood along with two others killed 27-year-old Imraan Daya in 2015 after holding him at gunpoint, kidnapping and assaulting him in Ottery. The suspects also withdrew R10 000 from Daya’s account. His body was found at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve the following day.

A few months later, Haywood and his father allegedly robbed a Kensington family where they stole a motorcycle and R1 000 cash after supposedly being interested in purchasing the motorcycle.

When raiding the home during his arrest, police recovered 458 cartridges, silencers, illegal firearms, bulletproof vests and police identities. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered.

Later in the year, Haywood stole a car and asked friend Moegamat Nasser Ganief to pick him up.

Ganief later identified Haywood as the thief and was then shot and killed in his home.

Haywood also faces another murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a security guard in Ottery in 2016.

The pre-trial will begin on March 15th.

