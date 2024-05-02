Clover products to lose Halaal certification – MJCHT

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Clover, a prominent branded food, and beverages group, is set to lose its Halaal certification by August 2024, following a decision by the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) in response to Israel continued bombardment and attacks on Gaza and against Israeli goods and services.

Over 34, 000 Palestinians have been killed and over 77,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023.

Speaking to VOC News, the Chief Operations Officer of the MJCHT, Moulana Zakariyah Philander explained that the decision to withdraw Clover’s Halaal certification was made last year as part of a policy not to certify goods from Israeli-occupied territories or from companies owned by Israeli entities operating in those territories.

“This decision was made last year, and as a result, we conducted a forensic examination of our clients to ensure compliance. This resulted in the Clover company being identified as a subsidiary as the Central Bottling Company based in Israel.” Philander stated.

Philander clarified that since January 1, they have not certified any Clover products as Halaal, but existing stock bearing the logo will be allowed to sell through August.

“In terms of the goods that are still on the shelves it’s not easy just to pull the brakes on production and that is where question of branding has come into question.”

Negotiations between MJC HT and Clover have resulted in an agreement for the gradual phase-out of the branded products, ensuring consumers can be confident in the Halaal status of their purchases until the logo is removed from shelves.

“We want the community to be rest assured on products that do still have the branding that we are doing continued surveillance on the production of those products until the branding runs out.”

VOC News reached out to Clover for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

