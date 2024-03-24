Clubbing together: Hanover Park Cricket Club raising funds with Golf Day

Share this article

Hanover Park cricket club will be hitting balls of a different kind when they hold their annual Golf Day fundraiser. The club says it is continuing to try to break down barriers in their community through the game of cricket, and now golf.

The club, which has been around for 33 years, is raising money that will be used for its forthcoming cricket season. Former chairperson, now president, Ashraf Allie says funds will be used for transport, equipment and meals for the players. Ashraf explains: “It’s an annual event that we host, it is towards our operating costs. Some of our members are unemployed so this is also a way of employing them as coaches.

The Golf Day fundraiser will be held at Rondebosch Golf Club on 18 April. The local cricket season is set to kick off with a pre-season match in September 2024, will officially start in October 2024 and will run until March 2025. According to Ashraf, the funds raised will also help them to continue to support young and senior cricketers at the club. He says that their facility at the Downberg Sports Complex might not be up to par, but the club continues to perform despite the challenges.

Ashraf says: “The club is a safe space for the youngsters, but it is sometimes a challenge for them to get to the field due to the ongoing gang violence. “But for those [teams] coming to the facility, there is access without having to drive through the area.”

In the last 10 years, the club has secured several promotions in their league, and has played thrice at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground. The club has four senior teams, a women’s team and a veterans team along with juniors, as well as five mini-cricket teams. The club’s 17-year-old first-division all-rounder, Adin Vigeland, believes they can only get stronger. The teen says the club is very much part of the community, and will always support mense and causes where they can, such as joining anti-crime marches, feeding the community and cleaning the area.

Adin says: “The club is a good inspiration because it will have a positive impact on your child, especially with the challenges in Hanover Park.” He says that the club helped him achieve his goal of playing against the best and he encourages youngsters to join. If you’d like to support the Hanover Park Cricket Club’s fundraiser, contact Ashraf on 082 442 7920 or Gino Bloys on 083 707 4303.