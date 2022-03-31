Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

COCT announces 2022/23 tariff increases

Local, News
LOCAL
The City of Cape Town has released its tariff increases during the tabling of its R61,5 billion budget. Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis says despite taking a hard economic hit, all increases are “in line with or below inflation forecasts” for the coming year.
Rates will increase by 5,2% for 2022/23. Water and sanitation alongside refuse tariffs will each increase by 5%, with an additional 1.5% dedicated to increasing access to water for informal settlement residents.
R5.4 bn has been dedicated to increasing safety and security, expected to include an increase in boots on the ground and upgrading of crime fighting technology. Over R190 million has also been set aside over the next three years, for the rehabilitation of Rietvlei, Zandvlei, and Zeekoevlei waterbodies.
Read the mayors full speech here.
