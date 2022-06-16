Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CoCT appeals to residents to avoid illegal dumping

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to avoid dumping waste material in water drainage systems as this clogs up the system. The city says at least 100 informal settlements were affected by the heavy rains this week, leading to localised flooding.
The Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Delft, Gugulethu, Masiphumelele, Philippi and Langa informal settlements, were among those affected. Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says while mop-up operations will continue in these areas, residents need to play their part too.
VOC

