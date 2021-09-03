COCT Approves by-laws

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee unanimously approved four by-laws for adoption. These by-laws include amendments to the Traffic By-law and Animal Keeping By-law.

The By-law relating to Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances and the new Unlawful Occupation By-law have also been put forward. The implementation of the latter by-laws have come into the spotlight recently, amid action taken against the homeless and housing inadequacies in Cape Town.

After approval from the Portfolio Committee, the documents will hereafter be sent to the Mayoral Committee, and then to council for full approval.

Photo: VOCFM