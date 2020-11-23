CoCT condemns intimidation of official involved in relocation of Kataza

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town says it is extremely concerned about the personal safety of officials involved in its Urban Baboon Programme.

An official, who had been threatened and his property vandalised, has opened a case with police for investigation.

Mayoral committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt says the threat of physical harm was sent to the official’s cellphone.

It relates to the controversial male baboon SK-11 or also known as ‘Kataza’ which has been a headache for the city.

The much loved baboon has evoked strong emotions among animal activists after the City moved him from his Slangkop troop to the Tokai area due to his raiding expeditions into town.

He has since been returned to his home range. Nieuwoudt says these intimidation and bullying tactics are absolutely shocking and unacceptable.

Source: SABC