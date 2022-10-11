COCT conduct feasibility for homeless shelter expansion

Share this article

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says it is conducting feasibility studies to expand shelters for the homeless, including in Green Point and Muizenberg.

To mark World Homelessness Day on Sunday, the City announced a R140 million investment into its transitional Safe Spaces project over the next three years.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill Lewis explains that homelessness is a complex issue that requires resources such as time, land and money. Several programmes are ongoing, including the Give Dignity initiative.

According to City stats, programmes have aided the reintegration of over 1 800 people back into society, over the past financial year between June last year and July this year.

The City has however come under fire for its treatment of the homeless in the past, most notably for enforcing its Streets and Public places by-law.

VOC