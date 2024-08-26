COCT consumers fear another electricity increase

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Cape Flats residents are irate as the soaring cost of electricity continues to put pressure on consumers already burdened by the high cost of living.

Residents have expressed grave concern around the proposed 44% increase in electricity tariffs. Speaking to VOC News, consumers said the increase should not even be considered due to tough economic conditions.

“Our people are already struggling, how is it even possible to think of any kind of increase, when we can barely afford the basics,” an elderly female said.

“We are not happy at all. There are always talks of increases, but our salaries are not even covering half of our expenses. We are sick and tired,” another irate resident shared.

“The cost of electricity is way too much. At the start of the year, I paid about R50 for twenty units, now I get twelve units for the same amount, it is ridiculous. I just have a pension to rely on and yet I end up using all that funds on water and electricity,” a pensioner shared.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Natasha Gertse, Founder of concerned group, Electricity Must Fall said an increase in electricity prices leaves the poor even more vulnerable.

“I am not sure how we can even consider an increase, full well knowing our people cannot afford it. The added pressure on households would be disastrous and would leave those severely affected crippled,” she stressed.

Mayoral Committee Member for Energy Xanthea Limberg said the recent spike in electricity meter tampering cases, is linked to the high cost of electricity prices.

“In recent years, the city has observed a notable increase in prepaid meter tampering cases. It is our view that these incidents are linked to the growing cost of living crisis driven by unaffordable and unreasonable electricity tariff hikes proposed by Eskom and approved by the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) over the years.

Limberg said there more than 12,000 meters have been established as having been tampered with, setting up electricity theft.

“It is simply illegal and not sustainable for the city as income is essential to enable the city to provide these electricity services. In addition, we have extensive subsidies already available to qualifying residents to help struggling households. About 30% of our customers receive free basic electricity.”

Limberg stressed that illegal electricity connections of any kind have dire consequences.

“People do not understand the safety hazards linked to illegal connections. This can involve unsafe practices such as unauthorised connections and modifications and can create safety hazards which include fire risks, electrical shocks which can affect individuals, business and households severely,” she added.

Image: Pixels