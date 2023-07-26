COCT encourages indigent citizens to apply for rates rebates

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Good news for consumers, City offers rates rebates for those who qualify

If you are dependent on a pension or social grant and you are 60 years and older earning R7500 or less gross income per month, you may qualify for a 100% rates rebate.

Pensioners aged 60 and older earning more than R7501, but no more than R22 000 a month, may qualify for a 10%- 95% rates rebate.

The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents who are struggling to cope financially to come forward and apply for help that’s easily available to them, this after consumers aired their frustration at the electricity tariffs that increased by more than 17% at the start of the month.

Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Councillor Siseko Mbandezi said residents who are interested in the rates rabate should visit their nearest customer office to see if they qualify for support.

“Before re-applying, residents must please pay any money that is owed to the city. Once they have registered as indigent, successful applicants need only re-apply every 12 months from the date of approval. However, applications from residents 60 years and older will remain valid until the next municipal valuation of their property comes into effect, which is expected to be from 30 June 2026 or until a supplementary valuation is implemented,” he added.

Siseko further announced that everyone under the R7 500 monthly household income threshold and owners of residential properties with a municipal valuation of R450 000 and less will get a 100% rebate for property rates and refuse removal, benefitting about 192 500 households across Cape Town.

“All residential properties valued at R5 million and under are also receiving a R450 000 reduction in the property valuation for rates calculation purposes. Over 700 000 properties are expected to benefit, representing 80% of all properties in the metro,” he stated.

For rates or services relief residents are used to visit email indigent.relief@capetown.gov.za or check the city’s website for additional information.