Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

COCT encourages motorists to take advantage of traffic fine roadshow initiative

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The City of Cape Town is optimistic that its traffic fine roadshow initiative will encourage motorists to pay their outstanding fines and settle their warrants.

According to the city, the one-stop shop for fines and warrants has become popular and will run from 1 to 6 December.

The municipality, however, emphasised that motorists can at any other time outside of the roadshow settle their fines.

The city’s MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith:

“This initiative generates such high demand each year. While it is good to see so many people who want to exploit the opportunity, it is important to remember that this offering is going above and beyond.

“The city has numerous existing mechanisms in place to finalise traffic fines, and these should always be the first port of call for the motoring public.”


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.