CoCT encourages residents to comment on proposals

The City of Cape Town has encouraged residents and interested and affected parties to comment on a proposal to turn the Sea Point Promenade into a pedestrian-only zone with peddle cyclists, skateboarders and roller bladers to utilise the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road.
A spokesperson says the proposal follows an investigation as a considerable number of strollers are vulnerable people such as children and the elderly who are frail and at risk of serious injury when run over by an electric bike, cyclist or skateboarder.
Photo: Sourced/Pixabay

