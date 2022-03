Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s has announced plans to extend operating hours at its Ocean View customer office.

The office which previously only operated once per week, will now open to members of the public on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 08h00 to 15h00.

The city also wishes to remind customers they will continue to give preference to elderly and disabled residents as well as pregnant women.

It is also important to note the office is not open on weekends.

VOC