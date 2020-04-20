CoCT faces legal battle over controversial site in Strandfontein

Share this article

















By Tauhierah Salie

As the controversy around the Strandfontein Temporary Relocation Camp has continued to grow, the City of Cape Town is expected to start gearing up for a court case. On the heels of a list of objections to the City-run site, which is housing at least 1400 homeless from across the Mother City during the lockdown, the Strandfontein community has committed to holding someone accountable for “violating regulations.”

Several regulations were implemented when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on 27 March, instituted as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This included one which gave each individual municipality the responsibility of removing the homeless from the streets and providing them with suitable accommodation.

Both the Strandfontein Social and Economic Development Forum (SSEDF) and the Strandfontein Ratepayers Association has expressed dismay at the City’s alleged lack of compliance with lockdown regulations. Their bone of contention is the fact that so many people are being housed in one place, despite a Disaster Management Act regulation banning gatherings of 100 people. Each tent is estimated to host 150 – 250 people. According to the groups, this poses a health risk to both occupants and residents. The groups are understood to have the support of the Strandfontein CPF and the Strandfontein FMC.

The City has repeatedly claimed that it is “doing its best with the time it was given”, noting the presence of security, medical personnel, water and sanitation and accommodation. However, many reports have refuted these claims, stating that although the above may be present, they are insufficient.

Leaders of opposition political parties, religious leaders, activists and human rights observers attempted to access the site and were initially denied access on Saturday. They were invited by the Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissan, who wanted the group to have a first-hand account of the camp’s operations, following numerous reports of mistreatment and “fake news.” Law enforcement at the gates maintained that permission is needed to enter.

Nissan acknowledged the unhappiness of the residents but said the City had an obligation, under the National disaster regulations, to take people off the streets. Speaking to the delegation outside the gates, Nissan said there was no easy solution because things are not normal.

“In abnormality, you cannot expect everything to be hunky-dory. Whilst we agree that some things that are right, there are some things that still need to be corrected (…) A lot of people who are here – some of them, not all of them- have been on substance abuse and in the first two weeks went through withdrawal symptoms. There was a lot of anxiety and frustration that was there.”

He noted that there was a need for masks for people in the tents, enough soap, sanitary towels for women. Nissen added that they have written a report that will be submitted to the City to assist then in identifying what they need to do and where.

Senior HIV and TB advisor for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), locally referred to as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ Dr Jilles van Cutsem stated he was part of an investigative team who conducted a site visit. He cited similar concerns including overcrowding, lack of medical assistance after 4pm and specific needs being unmet.

The concluding suggestion: “decommission the camp”. Van Cutsem said the best option is to transfer the occupants to “smaller sites that are adapted to infection control and that can provide specific services”.

“The statement released on Tuesday was to call for attention to the conditions in these big camps and for a different strategy. I believe that probably some of the occupants are at lesser risk than they are in this camp. Now, we cannot just open the doors of the camp now that people have potentially been exposed, but we could look at strategies to decommission the camp and transfer them top smaller facilitates,” he said.

But Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Zahid Badroodien however expressed “disappointment” that the City was not adequately communicated with.

“I took representatives from Doctors Without Borders on a site inspection to show them the improvements following on from their initial comments. The South African Human Rights Commission joined towards the end of the visit. The observations made by MSF were in the absence of qualified Environmental Health Practitioners who monitor and report daily on matters relating to standards of sanitation, ventilation, social distancing, education etc,” he said in a statement to VOC on Monday.

“We have not since received an outcome or official report from MSF, although we are told that such a report is circulating. The City is therefore unable to comment, except to express our disappointment that an independent body did not adequately engage us for our inputs regarding efforts undertaken and released the report to the media without consultation,” added Badroodien.

Van Cutsem also noted that giving alleged gangsters and sex workers – those experiencing withdrawal symptoms from substance abuse and those who suffer from mental instabilities – the impression that they can’t leave, is a recipe for disaster. He explained that keeping them confined sets the scene for violence, which his team was reportedly exposed to during its visit.

The Human Rights Commission’s Andre Gaum meanwhile emphasised that once a National Disaster was declared, it automatically waived or suspended certain “human rights” such as freedom of association and movement. However, Gaum stated that other rights, such as the right to human dignity cannot be forfeited.

“The question we need to ask is, does the actions (of the City) satisfy the limitations clause…is it reasonable and justifiable? The example of healthcare is one of those cases where the limitations clause won’t save that kind of limitation.”

Nissan said that both the mayor Dan Plato and Councilor Zahid Badroodien expressed that nobody is allowed in. He added that there are plans to meet with all stakeholders this week.

“One of the important things that is problematic is that councillors are being refused here to exercise their oversight role in terms of the constitution. They’re complaining that by not being allowed access to monitor that there is unconstitutional conduct,“ Gaum added, noting that access will be looked into.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Commission, who did not want to be named but was also granted access to the site, also highlighted similar inadequacies. Speaking to the gathering outside the site, she also drew attention to the psychological trauma of having to be moved. According to the spokesperson the occupants have seen people being removed on stretchers and not coming back.

Some women had also requested to be housed separately to men but were not accommodated, while others expressed that the toilets were unisex and were often left unmanaged- leaving them vulnerable.

Nissan echoed the need for psycho-social support:

“We need to find out by the City where are the social workers. There’s only one tent, one service provider that asks people where they come from. There need to be social workers and developmental plans (in place) here.”

Meanwhile, a church service that is believed to have been held on Sunday drew criticism of breaking gatherings restrictions. Badroodien however stated that this was not the case.

“The request for a church service came via the grouping of religious leaders who visited the Strandfontein site last week. All social distancing protocols were observed during the service and the event was not in contravention of the Disaster regulations,” he said.

