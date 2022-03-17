Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

COCT heads to court to halt sand mining in Stranfontein

News
The City of Cape Town has lodged an appeal with the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, asking it to set aside the environmental authorisation, which will allow sand mining on two erven in Strandfontein.

The department recently granted a mining company environmental authorisation to do sand mining on portions of erven.

Cape Town deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, says the sand mining will have a severe impact on the biodiversity and would result in the irreplaceable loss of the endemic Cape Flats Strandveld vegetation.

VOC


