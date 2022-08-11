COCT implements water management process for excessive users

Share this article

Over the coming months, the City of Cape Town will be fixing leaks of 2 522 registered indigent households that are using more than 50 000 litres a month and restricting the use of others who are not keeping within the 15 000 litre allocation despite warnings. Water is an increasingly precious resource and everyone has a role to play in using it wisely.



A new approach to domestic water metering was introduced in July 2021, including phasing out of previous ‘water management device’ (WMD) meters after a public comment period and approval by Council. The WMDs have been turned to ‘open flow’ (wherever technically possible) and customers registered to receive indigent benefits have been notified about how to manage their water use carefully to keep within the 15 000 litre per month allocation which is provided at no charge to them. Almost 80% of these households are using water wisely, within the allocated amount.

WMD meters are being phased out and residents are encouraged to manage their own water usage. The existing WMDs have been turned to open flow wherever possible. Some WMDs, which were not able to be set to open flow, will be replaced in the current programme. WMDs will no longer be installed after the current stock is finished, and those being installed now are without a setting to restrict use. Conventional meters will be installed going forward. As part of this new metering approach, all households registered and deemed as indigent (219 453 at the end of June 2022) receive an allocation of up to 15 000 litres (15 kilolitres) of water and the related 70% calculated for sanitation at no charge per month. This is the largest allocation provided at no cost to indigent households in the country.

Indigent-registered households have been notified about this new process with a letter and a separate pamphlet delivered. The City thanks the majority of these households 79% which are responsibly using water within the allocated amount. Those with ‘excessive use’ over 15 000 litres (21% of the total) have been issued warning letters.

The City has embarked on a once-off water leak repair programme for 2 522 identified indigent households, which are using more than 50 000 litres a month, and have not benefited from the City fixing their leak before. They will not be restricted if they accept the leaks repair/investigation and water consumption subsequently reduces to 15 kiloliters or less. There was a delay in this project completion due to a required change in contractors, but this is back on track again to start during August 2022.

Provision for a usage increase allowance was introduced in the new 2022/2023 tariff policy which came into effect on 1 July 2022.

Indigent customers can now apply to use more than the 15 000 litre allowance per month if they have more than 10 people living on the property, or due to health reasons.

Households with up to 14 people or valid health problems can apply to receive 21 000 litres, those with up to 18 people can apply for 27 000 litres and those with 19 or more can apply for 30 000 litres.

Applications with supporting documents (certified copies of IDs, an affidavit and proof of medical reasons where applicable) can be made with a service request through one of these channels:

Visit a City walk-in centre – see www.capetown.gov.za/facilities to find the nearest one.

Email water@capetown.gov.za

Online at www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests

WhatsApp to 060 018 1505

By mid-August, the City will start restricting the water use of excessive users who are not keeping within the allocation despite warnings over the past months. A flow restricting disc will be inserted in the meter to limit water supply to a trickle flow. These discs are designed to allow a minimum of 6 000 litres (6kl) per month to the property, which is aligned with the free basic allocation provided for in South Africa’s national water standards. This disc will remain in place for the following 12 consecutive months. After the 12-month period has passed, the disc will be removed and the same process to manage water use to within the 15 000 litre allocation will start again for that property. (A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month should consumption/usage not drop to within the 15 000 litre allocation.)

‘The City will continue to support registered indigent residents with monthly water allocation at no charge, while promoting active management of that allocation to avoid wasting our precious water resource and maintain a sustainable level of water use. We need to keep our dams as full as possible for as long as possible’.

‘Residential property owners with tenants (including landlords with backyard tenants) should pay close attention to collective/ overall water usage on their property, and ensure it remains below the approved limit. This is the responsibility of the property owner. The City will also continue to provide information to help residents with their wise use, including knowing how to read their water meters, identify and fix leaks, save water and use greywater safely,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

Households who qualify for this increase in water usage allowance are encouraged to urgently apply within the next two weeks, to avoid getting restricted in future.

See the following links:

To save water visit: www.capetown.gov.za/savewater

To apply for indigent relief visit: https://bit.ly/3vS1mm4

View the new tarrif policy here: CCT Document Template (capetown.gov.za)

To view what residents need to know about the Council-approved new water metering approach here: https://bit.ly/3Pm0FIY

To view the City’s drive to investigate and fix leaks, visit: https://bit.ly/3QcVTPd

For information on the new water management devices, visit: https://bit.ly/3PcXBi7

Source: City of Cape Town