COCT Mayor calls closure of SAPO in Mitchells Plain ‘unacceptable’

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to the South African Post Office to request an urgent engagement on the closure of all its services in Mitchells Plain. According to a statement released by the COCT, Lewis said it was unacceptable that Mitchells Plain residents were simply being referred to the closest branch located nearly 20 kilometres away.

‘It has come to my attention that the South Africa Post Office (SAPO) has decided to close all branches in the Mitchells Plain area. Mitchells Plain has many thousands of residents who rely on the SAPO for their mail and withdrawal of their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants. This decision will have serious negative consequences for local residents,’ said Mayor Hill-Lewis.

VOC