CoCT on alert after WC man test positive for Monkey Pox

Share this article

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town’s Health Department said it is working closely with other spheres of government to manage any potential outbreak of Monkey Pox.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a 32-year-old man in the Western Cape, with no recent travel history, tested positive. Similarly, a Johannesburg man became the first registered case last week.

The NICD says it is has not yet determined whether the cases are linked. Both men are currently in isolation and contact tracing has commenced.

The NICD reminds citizens that the virus is transmitted through close physical contact, and that it is usually mild, with a fatality rate of just 1 percent. Symptoms include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross, calls on residents to help create awareness and to steer clear of spreading fake news.

“The news of our first case of monkey pox will no doubt cause some concern and anxiety for our residents. It is important to note that, due to the low risk of transmission, a widespread outbreak is unlikely. City health will do everything to help mitigate the impact of the virus,” she said.