The City of Cape Town is probing the cause of the pump station failure that led to the closure of Clifton’s Fourth Beach.

A section of the beach was cordoned off for public use at the weekend following a sewage spill.

The pump station is fully operational, and the affected beach area has been cleaned.

The City’s Zahid Badroodien says the beach has been reopened to the public.

VOC