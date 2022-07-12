Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

COCT resumes refuse services

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says refuse collections have resumed their normal schedule this week.

It follows administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts over the past few weeks. Residents were requested to leave bins out until 9pm, including on weekends, while limits were placed on the amount of refuse which could be dropped off at designated facilities.

It is unclear whether the ‘administration issues’ relate to R38.8 million spent on 19 new trucks last month.

Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, says most of the concerns have now been resolved.

‘I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts were being resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused.
‘We are serious in the service that we render and the appropriate consequence management is being processed. Most of the administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts have now been resolved,’ said  Twigg.
VOC

Share this article
         

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.