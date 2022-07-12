COCT resumes refuse services

Share this article

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says refuse collections have resumed their normal schedule this week.

It follows administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts over the past few weeks. Residents were requested to leave bins out until 9pm, including on weekends, while limits were placed on the amount of refuse which could be dropped off at designated facilities.

It is unclear whether the ‘administration issues’ relate to R38.8 million spent on 19 new trucks last month.

Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, says most of the concerns have now been resolved.

‘I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts were being resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused.

‘We are serious in the service that we render and the appropriate consequence management is being processed. Most of the administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts have now been resolved,’ said Twigg.

VOC