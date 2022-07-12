COCT resumes refuse services

LOCAL
The City of Cape Town says refuse collections have resumed their normal schedule this week.
It follows administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts over the past few weeks. Residents were requested to leave bins out until 9pm, including on weekends, while limits were placed on the amount of refuse which could be dropped off at designated facilities.
It is unclear whether the ‘administration issues’ relate to R38.8 million spent on 19 new trucks last month.
Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, says most of the concerns have now been resolved.