Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CoCT says Harare Infill housing project is progressing well

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The City of Cape Town says its Harare Infill housing project in Khayelitsha is progressing well.

The R134 million project will provide 900 qualifying beneficiaries with state-subsidised homes.

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, says the internal services, which includes roads, storm water, water, sewer infrastructure and electrical infrastructure has been completed.

He says construction is expected to be completed by late 2022 and the first 100 houses are planned to be handed over to beneficiaries before the end of 2021.

Booi says in addition to the provision of houses, the project will create employment opportunities for community members, as contractors will employ local enterprises and labour who are registered on the sub-council database.

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.