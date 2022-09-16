Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

COCT says provision will be made for unlisted areas affected by water shutdown

News
LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says provision will be made for the areas that have unexpectedly been affected by this weekend’s 75-hour water shutdown. Residents were earlier warned to store water in advance, ahead of critical maintenance to the Cape Flats bulk water supply between Friday and early Monday.
Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal residents were told they would have no running water, while low water pressure was expected in areas including- but not limited to- Browns Farm, Grassy Park, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Retreat, Strandfontein and Zeekoevlei.
Upon commencement however, Water and Sanitation teams noted several unlisted areas reporting low to no water pressure. These communities include; Hanover Park, Newfields Estate, Lavender Hill, Plumstead, Rondebosch East, Kenilworth, Kenwyn, Hillview, Village Heights and Wynberg. Changeovers between reticulation systems thereafter got underway in Manenberg, Rondebosch, Newlands, Hanover Park and Lansdowne, to enable additional supply.
Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, appealed for patience and understanding, reassuring that its “all hands-on deck” to resolve the problem. He adds that Disaster Risk Management Teams are assisting in water distribution, where at least 25 water tankers and standpipes have been made available.
The location of water tankers is updated regularly on Twitter via @CityofCTAlerts.
VOC

