CoCT says repairs to electricity infrastructure damaged in Gugs completed

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL
City of Cape Town electricity technicians have replaced and repaired the Gugulethu substation.
This after a large power outage in Gugulethu and Manenberg was caused by cable theft and vandalism. Six people were injured on Monday while repairing the vandalised substation.
The city has offered a reward for information on the culprits and recovery of the stolen goods.
Mayoral committee member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, condemns the incident and urges residents to stand against the scourge of theft and vandalism.
VOC

