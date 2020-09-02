COCT says tariff changes expected by October as rainfall fills dams

Share this article

















With dam levels on the up due to the copious amounts of rainfall Cape Town has experienced over the last two weeks, residents around the metro have wondered how water tariffs will be affected.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday morning, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Xanthea Limberg said a determination of tariff costs can be expected at the end of the hydrological cycle in October.

Furthermore, Limberg said current tariffs are aligned to water restrictions. She further added tariffs are solely instated to cover costs, not to bring in extra profits for the City of Cape Town.

For the first time in years, dam levels were collectively sitting at over 90% this week, which is almost 3% fuller than the previous week.

Dam levels were at 81.9% at the same time last year.

“We have seen a further decline in consumption levels from our residents by a further 28 millilitres, which means out consumption level is averaging at about 633 million litres per day and this is also helping with dam level recovery because we are maximizing the rain level we are receiving,” explained Limberg.

Limberg stated the impact the dam levels would have on water restrictions.

“We are currently on level one restrictions and depending on where we end the rainy season we will make a determination on whether we should lower restrictions,” detailed Limberg.

However, Limberg noted if restrictions are lowered at the tail end of the year, it will call for conscious water usage as south Africa is a country that is drought stricken.

“That will also determine whether we further decline tariff levels but at this point in time, residents need to be reminded that tariff levels are depended on an increase in consumption and at the moment the City is selling at least 3% less water than before the peak of the drought,” stated Limberg. “Dam levels are very encouraging. We have seen a 2.7% increase in dam levels in the time span of a week and we are anticipating more rainfall this week thus we are expecting that figure to increase,” continued Limberg.

Limberg said the department applauded continuous low levels of consumption.

Residents who have water related grievances are encouraged to contact the City of Cape Town on 0860 103 089 or email www.water@capetown.gov.za

