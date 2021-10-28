CoCT to approach ConCourt over unlawful occupations

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town says it will approach the Constitutional Court to challenge unlawful land occupations in the metropole.

It says following the declaration of the state of national disaster, officials have observed an increase in unlawful occupations.

Mayor Dan Plato says there’s also been an increase in makeshift structures and tents being erected in public spaces such as parks.

He says occupiers also target environmentally sensitive pieces of land, road reserves, pavements, under bridges and between highway barriers.

SABC