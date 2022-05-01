CoCT to conduct feasibility on ‘take over’ of local passenger rail

LOCAL
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana supports the City of Cape Town’s plans to ‘take over’ the management of local passenger rail from national government. The embattled service has earned a reputation of unreliability, with thousands of frustrated commuters opting for other modes of transport. According to the City, around 570k daily trips have shifted from passenger rail to road-based transport modes since 2020.
The city has appointed a service provider to conduct a feasibility study – due to kick off in July- to determine the potential costs, risks and strategy associated with the move. Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says the end goal is a ‘world class’ rail system:
“Cape Town’s commuters need a reliable, safe, affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system with passenger rail as its backbone. People should be able to get to work on time and with ease. Economic growth relies on a productive workforce, and the bigger and healthier our economy, the more jobs will be created, and with that comes improved living conditions and livelihoods.”