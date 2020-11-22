CoCT to head to court over damages to property during EFF protest

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town says it is determining the cost of damages to municipal property during the EFF protest in Brackenfell on Friday, with the intent of recovering costs through civil action.

Initial reports indicate a fire engine was torched, roads and traffic lights were damaged, and a field was set alight by EFF protesters.

Car dealership windows were smashed, with private vehicles damaged due to stoning and several shops looted according to reports.

The party had earlier secured a permit from the City of Cape Town but this only allowed a hundred people to participate in a protest against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has condemned the violent actions and violation of agreed conditions. Plato says once a full assessment has been done, the City will be recovering these costs from the EFF.

Source: SABC