CoCT to lay charges after the slaughtering of sheep during “cleansing ceremony” on Clifton

Demonstrators, including members of the Black People’s National Crisis Committee, had occupied the beach on Friday to protest the removal of beach-goers by private security company Professional Protective Alternatives, on the evening of the 23rd of December.

The protesters were heard chanting while holding placards, some of which read #ReclaimClifton and “The City’s beaches belong to ALL”. The demonstrators also publicly slaughtered a sheep in what was called a “cleansing ceremony to remove racist spirits”.

Verbal clashes ensued between demonstrators and animal rights activists, who said they came to support the #ReclaimClifton cause, but that the slaughtering of an animal amounts to animal brutality. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the City have condemned the act.

Activist Chumani Maxwele explained the symbolism of the slaughter: “The offering of the sheep is calling on our ancestors to respond to our trauma at the hands of white people over the years.”

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the group didn’t have the permit required to slaughter the sheep, and law enforcement officials had been given strict instructions to stop protesters from bringing it to the beach.“

The animal was initially thought to be dead but when it was discovered to be alive, a senior South African Police Service member stopped officers from intervening.

The senior said removing the animal would escalate the situation beyond officers control and that the slaughtering was within protesters constitutional right.

Smith however says senior City officials believe the SAPS member overreached his authority. The City will now be laying charges against him, as well as the protesters who slaughtered the sheep.

Smith said the slaughtering of the sheep saw not only the City’s by-laws being transgressed but also national legislation:

“It is common practice for the City’s Law enforcement to issue fines or notices with an admission of guilt fine or no admission of guilt fine with a Court appearance for persons transgressing by-laws or other applicable legislation. In the case where the officers are unable to issue the fine at the moment of the transgression if there is ample evidence of the offence. The officials may proceed to do so afterwards.”

Meanwhile, The Economic freedom fighters are expected to protest on Clifton forth beach on Sunday evening. It is set to become the third protest to take place at the beach following Friday and Saturday evenings demonstrations.

It is expected to last for 12 hours, from 18h00 until 06h00.

