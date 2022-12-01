COCT Traffic Fine Roadshow met with overwhelming response

LOCAL
After receiving an overwhelming response yesterday, the City of Cape Town says it may consider extending the hours of its three-day Traffic Fine Roadshow. Hundreds of motorists braved the humid weather in snaking cues on Wednesday, to settle or reduce their fines.
The three-day, “one-stop shop” also allows motorists to apply for a reduction, resolving outstanding warrants and renewing vehicle licenses, among others. The City said however that penalties accrued on outstanding motor vehicle licenses falls outside of its scope, and that motorists who have No Admission of Guilt fines will have to wait to receive a summons.
The City’s Safety and Security Directorates JP Smith earlier told VOC that he main aim is to change driver behavior by having motorists account for their errors fairly. He adds that the program was previously very successful, and extension plans are in the works for next year.
Several departments are assisting affected motorists at the Civic Centre between 8.30am to 2pm until Friday.
Read more here: http://bit.ly/3UIteUo or hit the link to listen to Smiths full interview: https://echocast.fabrik.fm/1wpGnvwGWNvR4v
VOC
Photo: VOCfm