CoCT urges residents to be mindful of noise levels this festive season

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien has urged Capetonians to be mindful of noise and respectful of others this festive season.

Badroodien warned that those refusing to cooperate with the City and who fail to abide by the City’s bylaws could have fines issued on their names. However, although fines are an option, Badroodien says other – less costly – methods to ensure compliance will be followed first.

“The noise control has been present for a very long time and there are three very important pieces of legislation here that are used. The National Environment Protection Act gives rise to the Western Cape noise control regulations which then speak to a very small section in the bylaw which refer to noise nuisances…” said Badroodien. “We are asking residents this festive season to be mindful and respectful of their neighbours and surroundings.”

Badroodien explained that there is a difference between a noise nuisance and a noise disturbance.

“The noise disturbance is something very loud and continuous, whereas a noise nuisance is something that impairs the convenience of other residents in their communities,” he said.

The City will be out in full force this festive season, regulating and enforcing bylaws. The City has indicated that it will even readily respond to noise complaints involving excessive dog barking, among others.

