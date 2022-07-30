Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
COCT warns of legal action against fraudulent permits

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL

The City of Cape Town has warned that legal action will be taken against event organisers and venue owners found with fraudulent permits.

It comes amid an investigation, after several organizers were caught submitting permits with an old letterhead.

Although the City has faced criticism over its hard-handed approach over its permits, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith insists that it is to ensure the safety of patrons.

He says illegal events can endanger the lives of attendees due to the lack of proper planning, security and crowd management.

VOC


