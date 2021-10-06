COCT warns of possible delay in Refuse collection

The City of Cape Town have alerted residents to delays that may take place in refuse collection due to vehicle availability.
According to a statement released, COCT says should a delay be experienced, residents are asked to leave their bins out until 21:00 each day until it is collected.
“Teams will be putting in extra hours and will work over the weekend to clear any backlogs as well, should this be necessary. Where there are refuse collection delays, residents are implored not to resort to illegal dumping,” stated COCT.
Photo: Sourced/Pixabay