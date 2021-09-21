Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
COCT Water Tariffs not decreasing

Bad news for Cape Town residents who were hoping for leniency from the city. Cape Town’s water tariffs will not be decreasing to post-drought levels.
Dams supplying water to the city are at their healthiest levels in years, with the latest report indicating total dam levels at around 101-percentage points.
But, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg says the amount of water in dams doesn’t directly impact the cost of delivering water and sanitation services.
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.