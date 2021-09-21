COCT Water Tariffs not decreasing

Bad news for Cape Town residents who were hoping for leniency from the city. Cape Town’s water tariffs will not be decreasing to post-drought levels.
Dams supplying water to the city are at their healthiest levels in years, with the latest report indicating total dam levels at around 101-percentage points.
But, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg says the amount of water in dams doesn’t directly impact the cost of delivering water and sanitation services.
