Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

COCT working to have MYCITI N2 express service running within Q1 OF 2022

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The MyCiTi N2 express service may be reintroduced early next year.

That’s according to the City Of Cape Town’s Rob Quintas.

He joined Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis at the Woodstock train station on Thursday, where they announced plans to improve public transport in the city.

The MyCiTi N2 Express service was terminated in May 2019 after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract. It had been operated by Golden Arrow Bus Services, the City of Cape Town and taxi operators in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Quintas said the parties were still negotiating: “I’m comfortable to say that we are at a junction now where we believe that the return of that service, which will service Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, is imminent, bearing in mind that we are now approaching the month of November, I think it’s safe to say that we’re working to have this service up and running within the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Quintas said there were some hurdles that they needed to overcome before signing a new agreement.

“It’s really about the commuters of Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and we cannot have it any longer that so many commuters coming from that corridor are left with virtually one option for transport,” he said.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.